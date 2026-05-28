VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 71.54 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing rose 82.64% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 71.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.67% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 253.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.