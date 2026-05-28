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VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 71.54 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing rose 82.64% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 71.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.67% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 253.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.5464.91 10 253.83236.89 7 OPM %9.538.86 -9.027.03 - PBDT5.104.05 26 15.149.97 52 PBT4.463.20 39 12.517.03 78 NP4.422.42 83 9.815.46 80

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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