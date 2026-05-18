VIP Industries slides after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 129 crore

VIP Industries declined 4.70% to Rs 289.85 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 128.90 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 27.36 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 11.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 436.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 129.33 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 36.88 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, it recorded an exceptional item of Rs 0.53 crore towards an insurance claim receipt related to the loss of property, plant, and equipment and inventories destroyed in a fire at the companys regional warehouse in Guwahati on May 17, 2025.

Total expenses rose 6.43% YoY to Rs 569.28 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 20.12 crore, up 19.19% YoY, while the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 212.61 crore, up 5.94% YoY. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 142.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 30.51 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.8% year on year to Rs 430.61 crore in Q4 FY26. The company said inventory levels across channels have reduced to below 60 days from over 90 days in September 2025. The management indicated that no incremental provisions are expected going forward. It further said that the restructuring undertaken during FY26 is expected to support a return to growth in FY27, with a phased recovery of market share and stronger growth momentum targeted from FY28 onwards.