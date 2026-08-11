Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 46.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 110.26 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 46.65% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.2671.17 55 OPM %12.9511.23 -PBDT12.767.77 64 PBT8.165.59 46 NP5.914.03 47
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