Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 46.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 110.26 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 46.65% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.110.2671.1712.9511.2312.767.778.165.595.914.03

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