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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 46.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 46.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 110.26 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 46.65% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.2671.17 55 OPM %12.9511.23 -PBDT12.767.77 64 PBT8.165.59 46 NP5.914.03 47

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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