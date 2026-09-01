Vipul Organics announces acquisition of advanced industrial membrane sheet manufacturing platform from Aquaporin

Through its membrane technology division, ADIMEM Technologies

Vipul Organics announced that its membrane unit, ADIMEM Technologies, has successfully acquired an advanced industrial membrane sheet manufacturing platform from the Denmark facility of Aquaporin, a recognised Danish membrane technology company, through a competitive bidding process. The platform will be relocated to ADIMEM's manufacturing facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, marking a major step forward in the company's membrane manufacturing journey.

The acquired platform comprises of precision membrane casting, coating and drying infrastructure, along with associated process-control and manufacturing systems, the same production grade platform that Aquaporin used for its own membrane development and production. For advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nanofiltration (NF) membranes, performance depends as much on precise, repeatable control of manufacturing parameters as on membrane chemistry, and acquiring proven infrastructure gives ADIMEM capability that typically takes years to build organically.