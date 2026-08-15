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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 99.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 99.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.71% to Rs 51.78 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 99.21% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.7837.60 38 OPM %9.6410.05 -PBDT4.863.17 53 PBT3.441.62 112 NP2.531.27 99

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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