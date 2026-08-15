Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 99.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.71% to Rs 51.78 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 99.21% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51.7837.609.6410.054.863.173.441.622.531.27

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