Vipul Organics jumps as AdiMem begins commercial membrane sales

Vipul Organics surged 5.78% to Rs 206 after the company announced that its membrane division, AdiMem Technologies, has commenced commercial sales of membranes.

The company said the development marks a transition from pilot operations to full-scale manufacturing at its Sayakha facility in Gujarat, where it is producing reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration membranes using proprietary technology.

AdiMem will offer membranes along with end-to-end water and wastewater treatment solutions, catering to industries such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Vipul Organics said it is targeting 25% of its revenue from membrane solutions over the next three years, as it looks to capitalise on growing demand in the water treatment segment.