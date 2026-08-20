Vipul Organics surges after commencing operations at greenfield Sayakha facility

Vipul Organics jumped 6.89% to Rs 262.95 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its greenfield Sayakha facility in Gujarat.

The new facility has a designed pigment production capacity of around 3,600 MTPA, with initial production at approximately 1,800 MTPA. This leaves substantial scope for further capacity utilisation and ramp-up.

The Sayakha plant is a key capacity expansion for the company. Management had earlier indicated that the facility would significantly increase its pigment manufacturing scale and improve cost competitiveness through larger-scale production and greater integration.

The plant is located in Gujarats Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) region and has access to the DelhiMumbai Industrial Corridor and major ports, which should support both domestic distribution and exports.

The facility also houses AdiMem Technologies, Vipul Organics membrane technology business. AdiMem has already started commercial sales of reverse osmosis (RO) and ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and is targeting industrial customers in sectors such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals. This gives the Sayakha facility a role beyond pigments and provides the company with an additional diversification opportunity. Vipul P. Shah, managing director, Vipul Organics, said: "The commencement of production at Sayakha is a defining milestone in Vipul Organics' growth journey. This facility has been built to expand our pigment powder capacity, bring our membrane and solvent dyes capabilities under one roof, and give us a strategically located, port-adjacent base from which to serve our customers within the country and across the world.

As production stabilises over the coming quarters, we expect Sayakha to be a meaningful contributor to both our capacity and our revenue diversification, and we remain confident of sustaining the growth momentum we built through FY 2025-26 as we scale up this facility through FY 2026-27." Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment. The company is amongst the foremost manufacturers of pigments, dyestuff, lake colours and pigment intermediaries / fast salts in the country. It has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and a greenfield facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, and has a global footprint in over 45 countries.