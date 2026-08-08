Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 2.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 4.35 croreNet profit of Viram Suvarn rose 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.355.28 -18 OPM %-33.7934.28 -PBDT1.701.81 -6 PBT1.701.81 -6 NP1.441.41 2
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