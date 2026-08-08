Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 2.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.61% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Viram Suvarn rose 2.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.61% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.355.28-33.7934.281.701.811.701.811.441.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News