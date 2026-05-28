Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore

Net profit of Viram Suvarn rose 43.30% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.29% to Rs 7.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 24.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.