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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 142.05% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.468.61 10 OPM %15.963.37 -PBDT2.941.35 118 PBT2.841.17 143 NP2.130.88 142

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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