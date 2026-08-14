Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 9.46 croreNet profit of Virat Industries rose 142.05% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.468.61 10 OPM %15.963.37 -PBDT2.941.35 118 PBT2.841.17 143 NP2.130.88 142
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