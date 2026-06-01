Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.23 -17 0.850.93 -9 OPM %47.3756.52 --80.00-25.81 - PBDT0.080.12 -33 -0.72-0.28 -157 PBT0.080.12 -33 -0.73-0.29 -152 NP0.110.12 -8 -0.73-0.30 -143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Oriental Trimex standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ortin Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 59.09% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story