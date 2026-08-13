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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.23 0 OPM %43.4830.43 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.060.04 50

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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