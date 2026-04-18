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Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Virgo Global rose 32.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.42% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.920 0 0.924.47 -79 OPM %89.130 --25.001.34 - PBDT0.820.62 32 -0.230 0 PBT0.820.62 32 -0.230 0 NP0.820.62 32 -0.230 0

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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