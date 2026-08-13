Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 47.05% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.05% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.4315.92-39.62-14.950.280.370.020.070.020.07

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