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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 47.05% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.05% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.4315.92 -47 OPM %-39.62-14.95 -PBDT0.280.37 -24 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.020.07 -71

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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