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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 11.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 11.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 70.13 crore

Net profit of Virinchi rose 11.63% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 70.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.1379.74 -12 OPM %21.2232.71 -PBDT7.0517.03 -59 PBT-6.442.87 PL NP0.480.43 12

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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