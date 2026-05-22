Virtual Galaxy Infotech standalone net profit rises 195.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 189.21% to Rs 54.66 crore

Net profit of Virtual Galaxy Infotech rose 195.71% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 189.21% to Rs 54.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.49% to Rs 46.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.54% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.