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Virtual Galaxy Infotech standalone net profit rises 195.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 189.21% to Rs 54.66 crore

Net profit of Virtual Galaxy Infotech rose 195.71% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 189.21% to Rs 54.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.49% to Rs 46.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.54% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54.6618.90 189 182.06120.14 52 OPM %50.7052.70 -46.2546.00 - PBDT27.599.44 192 82.5252.99 56 PBT20.036.82 194 64.4845.34 42 NP14.494.90 196 46.0932.12 43

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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