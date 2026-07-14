Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Virtual Global Education reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.030-466.6700.090.020.0700.070

Powered by Capital Market - Live News