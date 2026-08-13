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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 40.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 40.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 84.99% to Rs 375.88 crore

Net profit of Virtuoso Optoelectronics rose 40.75% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.99% to Rs 375.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales375.88203.19 85 OPM %9.139.88 -PBDT23.1113.18 75 PBT13.018.92 46 NP9.056.43 41

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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