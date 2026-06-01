Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.00% to Rs 316.81 crore

Net profit of Virtuoso Optoelectronics rose 84.65% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 316.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.39% to Rs 15.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 823.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 698.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.