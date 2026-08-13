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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VISA Chrome reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

VISA Chrome reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales decline 29.56% to Rs 120.44 crore

Net loss of VISA Chrome reported to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.56% to Rs 120.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.44170.98 -30 OPM %4.2110.39 -PBDT-2.8010.74 PL PBT-9.564.33 PL NP-9.564.33 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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