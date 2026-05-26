VISA Chrome reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1082.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 170.98 crore

Net profit of VISA Chrome reported to Rs 1082.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 488.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 170.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1050.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 516.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 561.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 566.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.