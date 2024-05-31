Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 156.08 crore

Net Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 156.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1660.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 669.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales156.08107.28 45 669.90657.48 2 OPM %6.52-1.99 -0.761.32 - PBDT3.26-8.51 LP -23.30-14.96 -56 PBT-8.88-20.33 56 -71.89-87.56 18 NP-8.88-20.33 56 -71.891660.28 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

