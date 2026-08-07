Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 590.07 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries rose 1.04% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 590.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 505.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales590.07505.53 17 OPM %15.4810.11 -PBDT87.3343.72 100 PBT70.6227.73 155 NP52.6852.14 1
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