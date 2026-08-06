Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 379.09 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 21.83% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 379.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 397.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales379.09397.17 -5 OPM %6.887.16 -PBDT16.1719.85 -19 PBT9.4611.53 -18 NP7.169.16 -22
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