Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.06% to Rs 348.15 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 21.50% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 348.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.85% to Rs 35.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 1602.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1519.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.