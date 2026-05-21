Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 11.06% to Rs 348.15 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 21.50% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 348.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.85% to Rs 35.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 1602.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1519.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales348.15391.46 -11 1602.111519.83 5 OPM %7.417.15 -7.047.64 - PBDT17.2019.04 -10 74.7978.10 -4 PBT9.9610.42 -4 43.1644.90 -4 NP8.937.35 21 35.6429.01 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 120.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 323.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vision Cinemas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story