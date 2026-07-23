Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 3727.01 croreNet profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 25.57% to Rs 258.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 3727.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3140.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3727.013140.32 19 OPM %14.6114.62 -PBDT531.44435.04 22 PBT345.96275.96 25 NP258.77206.07 26
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