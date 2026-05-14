Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 45.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 3114.10 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 45.88% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 3114.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2547.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.80% to Rs 839.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 631.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 12906.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10716.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.