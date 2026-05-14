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Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 45.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 3114.10 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 45.88% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 3114.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2547.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.80% to Rs 839.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 631.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 12906.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10716.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3114.102547.89 22 12906.3210716.35 20 OPM %13.6414.02 -14.5914.28 - PBDT402.85326.44 23 1798.431439.53 25 PBT225.30155.74 45 1125.00849.29 32 NP167.92115.11 46 839.23631.97 33

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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