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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 432.05 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 23.03% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 432.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 345.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales432.05345.95 25 OPM %15.1516.11 -PBDT66.2451.92 28 PBT55.1041.84 32 NP39.6432.22 23

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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