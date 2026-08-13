Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 116.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 61.87 crore

Net profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra rose 116.06% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 61.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.8749.4917.9121.449.519.357.487.455.922.74

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