Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 116.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 61.87 croreNet profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra rose 116.06% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 61.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.8749.49 25 OPM %17.9121.44 -PBDT9.519.35 2 PBT7.487.45 0 NP5.922.74 116
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