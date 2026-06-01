Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore

Net profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra rose 7.23% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 35.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 351.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales127.3893.71 36 351.72270.63 30 OPM %4.259.61 -16.0418.58 - PBDT7.786.93 12 53.6646.92 14 PBT5.655.77 -2 45.1140.63 11 NP8.017.47 7 35.5930.33 17

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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