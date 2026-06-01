Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore

Net profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra rose 7.23% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 35.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 351.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.