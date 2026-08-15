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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST
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Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.043.98 -24 OPM %28.95-5.53 -PBDT0.61-0.53 LP PBT0.32-0.71 LP NP0.12-0.71 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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