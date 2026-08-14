Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 107.07 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 107.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.07133.06-10.14-5.66-19.71-12.33-25.84-16.39-25.84-16.39

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