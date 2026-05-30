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Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 430.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
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Sales decline 33.39% to Rs 111.03 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries rose 430.58% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.39% to Rs 111.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 376.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.03166.68 -33 376.81453.92 -17 OPM %4.507.49 --2.582.58 - PBDT-7.8811.76 PL -33.49-14.95 -124 PBT-12.678.02 PL -51.77-31.06 -67 NP10.932.06 431 -28.17-37.02 24

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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