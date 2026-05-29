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Vista Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Vista Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.38% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales03.23 -100 5.4010.07 -46 OPM %0-28.48 --270.74-40.02 - PBDT-7.58-0.89 -752 -15.40-4.55 -238 PBT-7.77-1.07 -626 -16.15-5.29 -205 NP-5.86-1.50 -291 -12.06-4.65 -159

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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