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Vistar Amar reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 1486.18% to Rs 53.93 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar reported to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1486.18% to Rs 53.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 487.14% to Rs 158.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.933.40 1486 158.4726.99 487 OPM %8.49-25.00 -10.20-3.15 - PBDT4.49-0.74 LP 16.20-0.76 LP PBT3.43-1.11 LP 12.59-1.38 LP NP2.25-1.16 LP 9.35-1.47 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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