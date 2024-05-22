Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 23.04 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 12.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 74.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

23.0417.7574.0964.172.993.557.267.310.700.635.334.660.600.534.964.240.450.403.713.17

