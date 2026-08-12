Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 294.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 131.87% to Rs 63.37 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar rose 294.17% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 131.87% to Rs 63.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.3727.33 132 OPM %9.538.12 -PBDT6.002.18 175 PBT5.331.56 242 NP4.061.03 294
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