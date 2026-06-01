Vital Chemtech consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 35.14 crore

Net profit of Vital Chemtech declined 28.21% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 35.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 126.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.