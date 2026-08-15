Vital Chemtech consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 51.19 croreNet profit of Vital Chemtech rose 164.29% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 51.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.1933.80 51 OPM %11.907.51 -PBDT5.222.34 123 PBT3.431.23 179 NP2.590.98 164
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