Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 80.22 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries rose 81.48% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 80.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.2275.89 6 OPM %0.62-0.07 -PBDT1.030.59 75 PBT0.980.54 81 NP0.980.54 81
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