Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.298.94-0.861.680.190.090.180.090.150.09

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