Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 9.29 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.298.94 4 OPM %-0.861.68 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT0.180.09 100 NP0.150.09 67
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