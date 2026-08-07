Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsTata Tech ShareQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.298.94 4 OPM %-0.861.68 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT0.180.09 100 NP0.150.09 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 119.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Next Story