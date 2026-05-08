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Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 1225.00% to Rs 6.36 crore

Net Loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1225.00% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1462.13% to Rs 115.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.360.48 1225 115.917.42 1462 OPM %-3.62-200.00 -0.63-4.85 - PBDT-0.29-0.99 71 0.57-0.65 LP PBT-0.30-0.99 70 0.54-0.67 LP NP-0.45-1.00 55 0.39-0.67 LP

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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