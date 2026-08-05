Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 84.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 128.50% to Rs 72.39 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 84.10% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.50% to Rs 72.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.3931.6815.7120.368.505.098.324.986.023.27

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