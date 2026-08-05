Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 84.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 128.50% to Rs 72.39 croreNet profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 84.10% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.50% to Rs 72.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.3931.68 129 OPM %15.7120.36 -PBDT8.505.09 67 PBT8.324.98 67 NP6.023.27 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content