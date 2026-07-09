Viviana Power Tech gains after securing Rs 71 crore turnkey contract from PGVCL

Viviana Power Tech advanced 2.15% to Rs 781.50 after the company announced that it has secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 71.38 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The contract involves the conversion of the existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with a ring main system.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company said the contract is not a related-party transaction and clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.