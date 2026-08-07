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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.1610.53 44 OPM %1.782.18 -PBDT0.260.34 -24 PBT0.180.15 20 NP0.130.11 18

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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