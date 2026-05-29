Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1957.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1041.30% to Rs 26.25 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 1957.14% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1041.30% to Rs 26.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 681.88% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 242.16% to Rs 46.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.