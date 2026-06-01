Vivo Bio Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net loss of Vivo Bio Tech reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 53.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.