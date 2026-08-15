Vivriti Finance standalone net profit rises 54.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 445.89 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Finance rose 54.07% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 445.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 359.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.445.89359.5272.5572.73102.1968.0598.7963.6873.2347.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News