Vivriti Finance standalone net profit rises 54.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 445.89 croreNet profit of Vivriti Finance rose 54.07% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 445.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 359.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales445.89359.52 24 OPM %72.5572.73 -PBDT102.1968.05 50 PBT98.7963.68 55 NP73.2347.53 54
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