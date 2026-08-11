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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 946.36 crore

Net profit of Viyash Scientific rose 107.07% to Rs 65.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 946.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales946.36791.64 20 OPM %18.8515.00 -PBDT174.18105.18 66 PBT112.4149.59 127 NP65.8731.81 107

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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