Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 459.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 129.02% to Rs 919.96 crore

Net profit of Viyash Scientific rose 459.12% to Rs 52.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.02% to Rs 919.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 401.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 663.48% to Rs 177.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 3420.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3006.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.